Update: Father of Sri Lanka bomber brothers arrested

The father of two of the Easter suicide bombers has been arrested on suspicion of aiding his sons, Sri Lanka’s former navy chief said.

Jayanath Colombage, who now is a counter-terrorism expert at the Pathfinder Foundation, confirmed the arrest on Thursday .

He said the father of Inshaf and Ilham Ibrahim, who is a millionaire spice trader, had been arrested for helping the pair.

The brothers calmly walked into the luxury Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in Colombo on Easter Sunday and detonated their suicide vests as guests were eating breakfast.

Their attacks claimed the lives of at least 41 foreigners, including eight British holidaymakers – three of whom were children.

Hours later, as police raided their mansion in an exclusive neighborhood of Colombo, Ilham’s pregnant wife Fatima blew herself up, killing her three children and three officers.

