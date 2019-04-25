Breaking News
Update: Father of Sri Lanka bomber brothers arrested

On 11:04 am

The father of two of the Easter suicide bombers has been arrested on suspicion of aiding his sons, Sri Lanka’s former navy chief said.

Jayanath Colombage, who now is a counter-terrorism expert at the Pathfinder Foundation, confirmed the arrest on Thursday .
Graphic content / Sri Lankan hospital workers transport a body on a trolley at a hospital morgue following an explosion at a church in Batticaloa in eastern Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019. – A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on April 21, killing nearly 160 people, including dozens of foreigners. (Photo AFP)

He said the father of Inshaf and Ilham Ibrahim, who is a millionaire spice trader, had been arrested for helping the pair.

The brothers calmly walked into the luxury Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in Colombo on Easter Sunday and detonated their suicide vests as guests were eating breakfast.

Their attacks claimed the lives of at least 41 foreigners, including eight British holidaymakers – three of whom were children.

Hours later, as police raided their mansion in an exclusive neighborhood of Colombo, Ilham’s pregnant wife Fatima blew herself up, killing her three children and three officers.

