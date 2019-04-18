Unknown gunmen murder town union leader in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—UNKNOWN gunmen have murdered the president general of Nimo Town Progressive Union in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Anthony Igboka.

Igboka, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly and state chairman of Progressive Peoples’ Alliance, PPA, was killed in his car on his way home after an outing. He was driving himself at the time.

The state police command said yesterday that there were sporadic gunshots around the Nimo market at about 8.30pm, which was about the time Igboka was killed.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Haruna Mohammed said in a statement that on hearing the gunshots, the police patrol team attached to Nimo division rushed to the scene and saw Igboka on the driver’s seat of his Chevrolet SUV vehicle, laying unconscious in the pool of his blood and his body riddled with bullet wounds.

According to him, the victim was rushed to Beke Hospital, Nimo where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor, adding that the corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

The police statement said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot at close range by four armed men who escaped in a pickup van towards Abacha – Eziowelle road. Twenty five expended ammunition of 7.62 mm ammunition were recovered at the scene.

“The commissioner of police, Mr. Mustapha Dandaura has visited the scene and ordered for a full scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The statement appealed to the public to avail the command with useful information that could help in arresting the perpetrators.

Anambra State government said it received the news of the killing with shock.

Obiano places N5m bounty on killers

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba said Governor Willie Obiano had been briefed on the violent death by the Commissioner of Police, adding that the governor had announced a N5m reward to any person who could provide useful information on the identity of the killers.

The governor described the killing as utterly heartless, noting that Igboka’s elder brother, Chief Charles Igboka, a former Nigerian diplomat, died only two weeks ago and was yet to be buried.

“It is a shame that the killing of Chief Igboka should take place in the week leading to Easter when men and women of goodwill throughout the world are reconciling themselves with God and fellow human beings.”