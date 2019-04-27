UNITY SCHOOLS ENTRANCE EXAMINATION: Lagos tops list with 25,000 candidates as Zamfara fields 59

…Sanitation exercise delays commencement

By Dayo Adesulu and Joseph Erunke

National Examination Council, NECO, and parents of candidates, yesterday, commended the conduct of the entrance examination into the 104 Unity Colleges across the 36 states in the country.

At the examination centre monitored by Sunday Vanguard, parents and NECO officials, who spoke with Sunday Vanguard, lauded the conduct, adding that the examination was orderly and peaceful. According to them, no stranger or parent was allowed to get close to the centre, as parents were asked to keep a distance from candidates at the examination hall.

The students were tested in Mathematics, Basic Science, English Language, Social Studies, Quantitative and Verbal Attitude.

The NECO official in charge of Oriwu Senior Model College Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos, Mrs Ijeoma Elekwe, said: “Unlike last year, the examination started 5 minutes past 12 noon because of the clean-up exercise in many parts of the country”.

Parents and candidates, she noted, who came as early as 7am, felt they were unduly delayed for the commencement of the examination, as Lagos and some other states in the South-west and South-east were not observing the environmental sanitation like other states. She explained that for the examination to start the same time, the authorities shifted it to 12 noon.

Elekwe said that the only complaint from parents was those whose children’s passport photographs were missing on the registration form.

Meanwhile, Lagos maintained its lead as state with the highest number of registered candidates for the examination.

Zamfara State,which had the least registered candidates for the examination in 2018,was equally seen trailing behind all the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, Abuja. 75,635 candidates wrote the examination across the country.

The registration data, obtained from the Federal Ministry of Education, showed that

Lagos had over 25, 000 registered applications while Zamfara fielded 59 applicants.

Speaking to newsmen after monitoring the exercise in some centres in the FCT,the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono,who represented the Minister of Education,Mallam Adamu Adamu, said the Federal Government had begun the renovation and rehabilitation of the 104 Unity Colleges.