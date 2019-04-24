Breaking News
Translate

Uniben VC urges students to be focused

On 6:07 pmIn Education, News by adekunleComments

Benin – Prof. Osasere Orumwense,Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin has urged the students of the univeristy to be committed and focused on their studies.

Some officials of the Edo State Transport Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA) during a sensitization campaign at the pedestrian bridge adjacent UNIBEN main gate.

Orumwense, who made the call at a news conference on Wednesday said his administration had ensured that students in the institution were geting world class education.

He said that the university had commenced a post-graduate diplomat programme in Forensic and DNA analysis, adding that the programme would help students have a better perspective of the course.

“Other principal officers of this great university recently traveled to the U.S. to sign a memorandum of understanding with the center of Forensic Research and Education,” Orumwense said.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously and make the university proud. (NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
//BODY PART, INSERT IN BODY OF THE WEBSITE