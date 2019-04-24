UNIBEN students protest lecturers’ strike over non payment of allowances

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

ACTIVITIES along the busy Benin -Lagos highway were grounded by Pharmacy students of the University of Benin yesterday over fears that their graduating students may not be able to undergo induction due to non-completion of program.

The non-conclusion according to them is due to a two months strike by their lecturers over non-payment of sundry allowances by the management of the University.

But the school’s Public Relations Officer, Michael Osasuyi said the allowances being demanded were not known to the school but he confirmed that management of the school has met with a view to resolving the impasse

But as at the time of filing this report yesterday evening, there is still vehicular traffic along the road as the students did not still allow any vehicle to enter the campus while many vehicles Coming from Lagos had to pass through the untarred road opposite 7Up bottling company to access the city centre through Siluko Road.

One of the students told Vanguard yesterday “Our lecturers went on strike last year on this same matter and management assured them that their issues will be looked into but nothing was done and two months ago, they embarked on a fresh strike and the implication is that our students who are due for induction will not be able to go through that and that is what they need to undergo training processes while those who are still in school cannot even write exams when their counterparts from other departments are writing so we want management to look into it ”

The Chairman Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Edo State axis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Salami David said “Well, we have been able to persuade the students to go back into campus as at 5.25 pm this was done with collaboration from the school security apparatus, the SUG and management but they have threatened to resume tomorrow but we will continue to persuade them to sheath their sword while management look into the issues they are raising”

