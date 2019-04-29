UNIABUJA VC tasks students on creativity

The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Prof. Michael Adikwu, has advised students of the institution to be creative for self-reliance and contribute in the development of the economy.

Prof. Adikwu gave the advice on Monday during a courtesy visit by ‘IGNITE THE YOUTH’ a campus outfit responsible for sensitising new students in campus on the need to utilising talents.

According to him, the country is passing through some hard times which included youth unemployment while urging them to rise to the challenges by being creative so that they can fend for themselves even after graduation.

He advised newly admitted students to shun examination malpractice, cultism, violence, indecent dressing and other vices so as to be good ambassadors of the country in future.

“Students must live within the tenets and rules of the college by ensuring that they do not involve in any act of lawlessness and indiscipline.

“They should shun exam malpractice, sorting and any form of violence but we encourage dialogue, peaceful co-existence, good sanitary measures and hard work,” he said

He admonished the students to imbibe dialogue, peaceful co-existence, discipline and hard work to excel in their academic pursuit.

The Vice Chancellor called for the inclusion of 80 per cent practical and 20 per cent theory in the country’s Universities for visible results.

Mr John Onoja, the head of planning, ‘IGNITE THE YOUTH’ group, thanked the vice chancellor for his mentorship and promised to ensure youths become self-reliant and promote Entrepreneurship in the campus.

Onoja said the group was aimed at stimulating students to be productive and self-reliant while in campus through God given potentials they have in them.

He added that the essence of the courtesy visit was to encourage the newly admitted students to be motivated and to ensure they get good advice for positive learning in the institution.