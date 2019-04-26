U.S Treasury Department sanctions Venezuela’s foreign minister

The U.S Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned the Venezuelan Foreign Minister , Jorge Arreaza and a Judge, Carol de-Arretureta over the crisis in the country.

Arreaza was added to a specially designated individuals’ list along with another official, de-Arretureta.

“The U.S. will not stand by and watch as the illegitimate President Nicolas Maduro regime starves the Venezuelan people of their wealth, humanity, and right to democracy,” it said.

Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said the announcement marked the latest attempt to ramp up pressure on President Maduro to step down.

The president is accused of a violent crackdown against the opposition as the country faces a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

Washington has stepped up measures against the Venezuelan state-run oil and gas sectors, this year in an attempt to block the flow of capital to the government.

It has also sanctioned the Center Bank, in addition to sanctioning a number of high ranking individuals.