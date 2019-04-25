Two in police net over kidnap/assassination attempt of Ayade’s aide

kidnap

BY IKE UCHECHUKWU

CALABAR- The Cross River state Police command says it has arrested two suspects, Thompson Emmanuel Bassey and Prince Otu in connection to the Kidnap and assassination attempt of the State Security Adviser. Hon Esin Ani to Gov Ben Ayade who narrowly escaped death on the 12th of March this year.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday shortly after the two suspects were paraded at the Police Command headquarter in Calabar.

According to Irene, the suspects were arrested by a crack team from the Anti-cultism & Kidnapping Squad of the Command based on intelligence they gathered as they have been on their trail since they tied to kidnap the State Security Adviser to the Gov Ben Ayade.

She said: “Since the failed attempt on the life of the SSA as well as a failed kidnap, our men from Anti-cultism &Kidnapping squad have been on their trail and had a breakthrough today. They were arrested at the popular Bogobiri street in Calabar.

“As we speak investigation is ongoing and we have widened our intelligence and search because we want to get to the root of the matter .We want to unravel the cause of their action and their accomplices brought to book,” she said.

It would be recalled that Hon Esin Ani who narrowly escaped death revealed that he escape was a miracle as they assailants then tried everything humanly possible to snuff life out of him but God spared him.

He said: “How I survived was a miracle because they used all sought of weapon on me, but machetes and, gun, they even used block when their gun jammed and failed to shoot. They started hitting blocks on my head just to kill me.

“At a point, I thought it was all over for me because it was just me and them but gave showed up on my behalf and I was found by the police and rushed to the hospital and thank God for his protection,” he said.

