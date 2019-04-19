Turkish Airlines promises transit passengers opportunities of Istanbul tour

Turkish Airlines General Manager, Abuja, Mr Mehmet Asik, has promised travellers rewarding experience on its routes, just as transit passengers will have opportunities of visiting historical places in Istanbul.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, recently, Asik said “There is also the Istanbul Tour for transit passengers. In this programme, we take passengers on sightseeing of historical places in Istanbul and offer them free breakfast and lunch before joining their flights. We fly to more countries in the world than any other airline, so in terms of international destinations, we are number one.

He added that the airline’s Business Class catering is the best in the world while the economy catering is number two.

“We always try to keep the travel experience in the Business Class as the best. We have 350 movies in in-flight, we have free on board WI-FI apart from the flying Chef who prepares passengers’ meal on-board, this is why we have the best catering in the world.

“We have the corporate club, which offers benefits such as discount, incentives and excess baggage. We also have the Miles and Smiles where we reward frequent flyers and loyal customers.

He added “Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa and Nigerians love to travel. Lagos and Abuja are among our biggest destinations in Africa despite the competition on these routes. Nigeria is growing and we want to be part of this growth,” he said.

He said the carrier considers the Nigerian market very important, a development that has made it to work harder to proffer solutions to infractions arising from poor services.

Speaking on the Abuja route, he said “We are so happy to move our operations to the new terminal, we are happy to have the very latest technology in Abuja, it will give us the best opportunity to handle our passengers. At the old terminal, there was no such opportunity for us to park near the bridge, passengers only use the bus to connect the terminal on arrival but the new terminal offers more facilities”,

Asik then disclosed that the airline would begin four times weekly flight from Port Harcourt to Istanbul soon connecting Port Harcourt to the rest of the world through Istanbul.

He commended the fact that the international airport in Port Harcourt is new and would support the airline’s services and give passengers a world of wonderful experience.

Ozbek stated that with the new route from Port Harcourt to Istanbul, Nigerian students from the region, who wished to study abroad could also take advantage of its Students’ Discounted Fare programme.

Asik said Turkish Airline has seen steady and significant passenger and cargo growth from 2005 till date. The airline, he said, has grown from a 14 million passenger per annum in 2005 to 78.5 million per annum in 2018 basing it on the airline’s drive for safety, customer satisfaction.

He also said that the airline has grown from 145,000 tonnes in 2005 to about one million tonnes in 2018, stating that Lagos houses its biggest cargo operations in the world with three cargo flights weekly.

Speaking on fleet acquisition, he noted that the airline has 336 aircraft, all at an average of 8.2 years old making it the youngest fleet in the world and has ordered over 150 new aircraft to boost its fleet size to approximately 500 in the next five years.

“The fleet age is very important to us, Turkish airline fleet is one of the youngest in the world, the newer the fleet, the more efficient it is. We operate to 307 destinations in the world, we have 336 aircraft in our fleet and in the next years, we plan to increase the fleet to approximately 500”, he said.