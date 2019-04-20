Tunde Adegbola screens first feature film, ‘Cluster’

By Tolulope Abereoje

Tunde Adegbola, producer of AMVCA nominated TV series, ‘Relatives’, recently debuted as a movie producer with the screening of his first feature film, ‘Cluster’.

Produced under the auspices of Dark Tunes Media and Creative Concepts Limited, with a star studded cast, including Tina Mba, Kehinde Bankole, Steph Isuma, a.k.a Calabar Chic, ‘Cluster’ takes on obsession; a mental illness that has posed serious bane to societies across the globe.

Speaking to Potpourri, Adegbola shared how he conceived the inspiration for the movie.

“After producing two seasons of my TV series, ‘Relatives’, I wanted to produce my first feature film. I created and co-wrote ‘Relatives’ but I wanted something from another writer. So I called for stories from writers and I received a few. After reading all, I fell in love with ‘Cluster’, written by Tunde Apalowo,” he said.

Nigeria’s creative industry, fastest growing in the world — Minister

Unlike the dream of every film producer to see their movie hit the big screen, Adegbola is not keen on taking ‘Cluster’ to the cinemas but is open to the idea if the opportunity presents itself.

“Cluster might not go to the cinemas as I believe not all movie production should hit the big screen. But it might make it to the cinema after we speak to distributors, but it’s definitely coming to screens around you whether cinema screens or TV screens and online platforms. You should expect another film from my company, Dark Tunes, this year, and also the Season 3 of ‘Relatives’ and hopefully a stage musical.”