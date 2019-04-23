Troops avert bloody communal clash, kill 5 mercenaries in Benue

Recover arms,ammunition

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Nigerian Army has said its troops deployed in Benue State killed five armed militias in the state, yesterday,

MondayThe army said some of its troops of Special Forces,SF,Battalion Makurdi, deployed for internal security operation in Katsina – Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, averted what could have been a terrible clash between two Tiv clans – Shitile and Ikyora in the early hours of Monday.

They suspected mercenaries were killed in ambush laid by the troops after credible information that they were coming for attack at the area.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations,Col. Sagir Musa,in a statement, Tuesday,said the efforts of the troops was sequel to information received about the planned attack on Katsina – Ala town by Shitile armed bandits.”

The statement read thus:”Some troops of 72 Special Forces (SF) Battalion Makurdi, deployed for internal security operation in Katsina – Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, have averted what could have been a terrible clash between two Tiv clans – Shitile and Ikyora in the early hours of today Monday the 22nd of April 2019.

“The efforts of the troops was sequel to information received about the planned attack on Katsina – Ala town by Shitile armed bandits. Hence, the 72 SF Battalion troops laid an ambush along the suspected route where they intercepted the armed fighters/attackers.

“Consequently, there was an exchange of fire between the armed fighters and the soldiers. Five armed militia met their waterloo during the encounter. ”

The statement said the troops recover one General Purpose Machine Gun;two AK 47 Rifles;198 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition;16 rounds of 7.63 mm Special Ammunition;two vehicles and 7 motorcycles.

“The Nigerian Army hereby applaud those who provided the information that led to the success of this operation.

“Nigerian Army also use this opportunity to remind the public on the need to be brothers’ keepers and continue to provide useful and timely information to the nearest security agencies for decisive action, “the statement added.