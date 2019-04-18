Tribunal grants permission to Lamido to withdraw case against Sen. Danjuma Goje

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Gombe on Thursday, granted permission to Mallam Muhammad Lamido of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to withdraw the petition challenging the election of Sen. Danjuma Goje of the APC in the Gombe Central Senatorial zone.

In a ruling, Justice Raphael Ajuwa, Chairman of tribunal held that the permission was granted,based on the application filed by the petitioner.

In an application for withdrawal, counsel to petitioner, Babangida Muhammad, argued that the decision to withdraw, followed the outcome of a ”family meeting” where his client’s uncle’s pleaded with him to withdraw the matter and focus on his business.

In his submission, tcounsel to the defendant, Luka Haruna, argued that there was no substance in the petition and even if the petitioner has continues, there will be no case against Sen. Goje.

The petitioner had prayed the tribunal to sack Goje on grounds of electoral malpractice contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

He argued that the election was invalid due to corrupt practice of bribing Electoral officials and security agents and widespread vote buying across the Senatorial District.

He prayed the tribunal to nullify the election for a fresh election for the seat.

NAN reports that Goje was returned elected with highest votes of 110, 116 followed by Nasiru Nono of the PDP who scored 39,760 votes and the petitioner who emerged third scored 8,397 votes and seven other contestants