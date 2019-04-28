Tinubu remain a leader to be reckoned with in Nigeria- Akinyelure

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, South West zone, Chief Pius Akinyelure has expressed confidence in the leadership quality of National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying, “Tinubu remains a leader in Nigeria and the party to be reckoned with.

He however, stressed that the combination of Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat will transform the state and positioned it among developed states in the international communities.

Akinyelure, made the remarks, weekend, during ”Appreciation Dinner and victory party, ”organised by supporters of Sanwo-Olu to express gratitude to residents for electing Sanwoolu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat as the next governor and deputy, respectively, held at Lagos Island.

He said the leadership of Tinubu made a good choice in the Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Hamzat adding that the duo have what it takes to reposition Lagos and take it to the greatest height.

Akinfulire said their overwhelming victory reflected the confidence residents had in them and the APC.

Akinfulire, while commending Tinubu for his efforts at ensuring victory for the party in both the presidential and the governorship elections, said, “Tinubu remains a leader to be reckoned with. He is a great political strategist and a visionary leader who can read and understand issues and see things ahead. His ability to see things ahead had helped to promote governance in the state. We will continue to follow him.

”With his vision and service to the people, he has helped to promote the development of the state.”

He said he had no doubts that Sanwoolu and Hamzat would meet the expectations of the people as they had the capacity.

Akinfulire, therefore, appealed to residents to give the incoming administration all the necessary support to enable them serve meritoriously.

According to him, “We should all endeavor to pay our taxes so that the incoming administration can do their best.”

In his address, the Deputy Chairman of Lagos APC, Mr. Sunny Ajose, said there was no doubt that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy are coming in to do great battle, “I want to assure you that we will not regret having them because they are going to give their best. They have the capacity to drive the state and positioned in as one of the most developed states in Africa.”

Ajose described the duo as technocrats with great leadership experience, saying that they would serve the state meritoriously.

”We thank Lagosians for voting Sanwoolu and Hamzat and we assure our people that they would fulfil their promises and meet expectations.

”Sanwoolu and Hamzat are tested and trusted leaders .Now, they have been given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the state, they would drive responsibly,” he said.

Ajose commended party members for their great contributions to the success of the party in the last elections.

He urged them to continue to demonstrate commitment to the party in the state and help support governance.

The party chieftain added that APC would continue to deliver service to promote the development of the state and the people.

Another chieftain of the party in the state, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, a former Local Government Chairman, Agboyi0-Ketu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, said the duo of Sanwoolu and Hamzat were experienced in leadership and that they would not disappoint the people.

She added that Sanwoolu was prepared for the job as had served the state in different capacities, achieving great results.

Arobieke, therefore, urged residents to continue to keep faith with APC for impactful governance.

Responding, Sanwo-Olu, thanked organizers as well as residents in general for supporting him during electioneering, which resulted in landslide victory in the gubernatorial election.

The Governor elect said, “As a leader you are father to all and as such one must work towards ensuring a better Lagos for everyone.

“There is a lot of work ahead for us. Lagos truly needs to evolve more, it needs to unlock it’s full potentials as the 5th largest economy in the continent.

The current government has done a lot too but we are poised to taking it further.

We want you to work with us. I assure you that our administration will be a government of the future.”

Other prominent personalities at the dinner included: Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos, representatives of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Editor-in-ChiefThe Guardian Newspaper, Mr. Debo Adesina, former Commissioner of Finance in the state, Wale Edun and a former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Seye Oladejo.

Others were: A member of the state House of Assembly, Mr Sola Giwa, Lagos Island 1, and a prominent leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state, Musiliu Oluomo.