This mad JP Clark

By Ekanpou Enewaridideke

JP Clark is a madman!

The mad JP whose madness bulldozes virgin forests…

That madness unprepared to part way with JP,

Even after these many years!

Always in tattered clothes JP goes about

Bulldozing Virgin forests.

For JP the next generation hates virgin forests,

So he goes about destroying all trees therein.

JP, is your madness such a chronic one

No one can cure, not even Chief EK Clark?

JP, what about your doctor daughter?

JP, can’t she cure your madness too?

I have seen many madmen.

Mad as Soyinka and Achebe are, none has killed

The trees in our virgin forests.

Why is your madness vented on virgin forests?

JP, Ebi Yeibo is angry at your destructive sacrilege,

So are Binebai and Gogi.

Expelled to this earth, they have been denied

The beauty of a virgin forest.

Ebi Yeibo now poeticises without the beauty

And aroma of a virgin forest.

Ebi Yeibo is angry, his anger beyond placation,

And rightly so, because you devoured our virgin forests.

Ebi, Binebai and Gogi are mad as well

Yet, they consider your madness a chronic one.

The virgin forests denied them attest

To your chronic madness.

JP, your madness flies over Toru-orua!

Ghoulishly you dug up the corpse of Ozidi

And refuse to bury him again.

Ozidi now roams everywhere,

Even beyond Toru-orua.

Night and day Ozidi roams Toru-orua,

Beyond any imprisonment.

Does this sacrilege befit your status

As a madman?

In Toru-orua everybody curses your madness.

Is this a good thing?

JP, wouldn’t you be content digging up

Up the corpses of Bekederemo and Dore Numa alone?

Naked lie Bekederemo and Dore Numa like

Engbosu-bombed fishes in ‘Night Rain’.

Must vultures now swoop on them

In celebratory dance and devour?

JP, your madness is a disgrace to generations

Born and unborn.

Must every generation curse the great

Clark family because of your chronic madness?

JP, must every generation curse the Bekederemo

Family because of your chronic madness?

JP, do you remember the numberless corpses

You have dug up in Warri?

The ghosts of the corpses dug up

Are now perambulating in Warri.

JP, you are truly mad!

You dug up corpses to chastise us

While you are away, caged in Lagos and Kiagbodo.

JP, your madness has grown contagious wings

Because it is chronic.

JP, your madness is chronic, chronic

Because you dared the sacred virgin forests.

Here we are now, all chastised by rain and sun.

JP, that your madness has gripped

Ebi Yeibo, Binebai and Gogi!

JP, is one mad JP not enough in the society?

Why has that mad JP become

The nursery for madmen in the society?

JP, are you aware your madness

Has infected many?

JP, tell me why you should not be

Quarantined to ward off invasive madness

Cascading everywhere?

JP, this worrisome madness may be a

Divine karma for man on earth.

Madmen are lions everywhere.

People distance paths treaded by madmen,

Lest they be struck and savaged.

Pigs and goats devour the community

Cassava farm everyday, unchecked.

JP and his confraternity of madmen

May be the check on the pigs and the goats!

JP, may you and your confraternity of madmen

Be the repellent for the pigs and the goats?

JP, it seems madness cures madness.

JP, if the pigs and the goats see the repellent

In you and your madmen, remain mad!

JP, I have just begun to admire your

Chronic madness.

I wish I were mad as the mad JP.

JP, please give me that herb

Bound to drive me mad, chronically mad.

JP, please pardon my impetuosity

And teach me how to become mad.

JP, I now know Sigmund Freud and Plato

Are not grounded in the aetiology

Of your sanitising madness!