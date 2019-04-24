This mad JP Clark

By Ekanpou Enewaridideke
JP Clark is a madman!
The mad JP whose madness bulldozes virgin forests…
That madness unprepared to part way with JP,
Even after these many years!
Always in tattered clothes JP goes about
Bulldozing Virgin forests.
For JP the next generation hates virgin forests,
So he goes about destroying all trees therein.
JP, is your madness such a chronic one
No one can cure, not even Chief EK Clark?
JP, what about your doctor daughter?
JP, can’t she cure your madness too?
I have seen many madmen.
Mad as Soyinka and Achebe are, none has killed
The trees in our virgin forests.
Why is your madness vented on virgin forests?
JP, Ebi Yeibo is angry at your destructive sacrilege,
So are Binebai and Gogi.
Expelled to this earth, they have been denied
The beauty of a virgin forest.
Ebi Yeibo now poeticises without the beauty
And aroma of a virgin forest.
Ebi Yeibo is angry, his anger beyond placation,
And rightly so, because you devoured our virgin forests.
Ebi, Binebai and Gogi are mad as well
Yet, they consider your madness a chronic one.
The virgin forests denied them attest
To your chronic madness.
JP, your madness flies over Toru-orua!
Ghoulishly you dug up the corpse of Ozidi
And refuse to bury him again.
Ozidi now roams everywhere,
Even beyond Toru-orua.
Night and day Ozidi roams Toru-orua,
Beyond any imprisonment.
Does this sacrilege befit your status
As a madman?
In Toru-orua everybody curses your madness.
Is this a good thing?
JP, wouldn’t you be content digging up
Up the corpses of Bekederemo and Dore Numa alone?
Naked lie Bekederemo and Dore Numa like
Engbosu-bombed fishes in ‘Night Rain’.
Must vultures now swoop on them
In celebratory dance and devour?
JP, your madness is a disgrace to generations
Born and unborn.
Must every generation curse the great
Clark family because of your chronic madness?
JP, must every generation curse the Bekederemo
Family because of your chronic madness?
JP, do you remember the numberless corpses
You have dug up in Warri?
The ghosts of the corpses dug up
Are now perambulating in Warri.
JP, you are truly mad!
You dug up corpses to chastise us
While you are away, caged in Lagos and Kiagbodo.
JP, your madness has grown contagious wings
Because it is chronic.
JP, your madness is chronic, chronic
Because you dared the sacred virgin forests.
Here we are now, all chastised by rain and sun.
JP, that your madness has gripped
Ebi Yeibo, Binebai and Gogi!
JP, is one mad JP not enough in the society?
Why has that mad JP become
The nursery for madmen in the society?
JP, are you aware your madness
Has infected many?
JP, tell me why you should not be
Quarantined to ward off invasive madness
Cascading everywhere?
JP, this worrisome madness may be a
Divine karma for man on earth.
Madmen are lions everywhere.
People distance paths treaded by madmen,
Lest they be struck and savaged.
Pigs and goats devour the community
Cassava farm everyday, unchecked.
JP and his confraternity of madmen
May be the check on the pigs and the goats!
JP, may you and your confraternity of madmen
Be the repellent for the pigs and the goats?
JP, it seems madness cures madness.
JP, if the pigs and the goats see the repellent
In you and your madmen, remain mad!
JP, I have just begun to admire your
Chronic madness.
I wish I were mad as the mad JP.
JP, please give me that herb
Bound to drive me mad, chronically mad.
JP, please pardon my impetuosity
And teach me how to become mad.
JP, I now know Sigmund Freud and Plato
Are not grounded in the aetiology
Of your sanitising madness!