The Press and Good Governance

By Julius Oweh

The mass media is an indispensable part of any society and the case of Delta State cannot be in a league of its own. The members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, though not elected or appointed, the 1999 constitution has a special place for them. The press is constitutionally empowered to hold those in government accountable to the people, the owners of electoral sovereignty. That is why the world over, political and business leaders cultivate the friendship of the press for positive reportage of their activities. Here in Delta State, it is an established fact that the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa enjoys rosy relationship with journalists in the state because of Chief Patrick Ukah, the Honourable Commissioner for Information.

If you are still in doubt of the drift of this piece, how else could one explain the recent award given to Ukah by the management and staff of Asaba Post News Wire on Line? Presenting the award to the commissioner last week, Emeka Okonta-Okelum of Post News-Wire Online, observed that the award was a symbol of appreciation of the good work of the commissioner in the dissemination of information and building a positive image for his principal, the governor of the state. He commended Ukah for the sustainable development in the state, saying that the Information Commissioner has distinguished himself as an astute manager of information leading to responsive and good governance.

The Commissioner for Information beaming with smiles said that the award could not have come at better time on the heels of the landslide victory of Governor Okowa and renewal of his mandate for second tenure. He disclosed that the goodwill and political support enjoyed by the governor throughout the state is a product of good governance and a man who keeps his promise.

Ukah who dedicated the award to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and all Deltans who believe in good governance, said that whatever award being given to him was because of the good work of the governor.

He also observed that the award was one of many the Okowa administration had attracted to him and pledged to continue to highlight the monumental strides of the government of Governor Okowa.

It could also be recalled that in the not too distant past, the members of the Indigenous Chapel Correspondents in Delta State appreciated the efforts of the Information Commissioner, passing a powerful message that the government enjoys rosy relationship with local journalists in Delta State, a typical example of charity beginning at home.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman of the chapel, Comrade Barth Onah said the award was recognition of the contribution of the Commissioner to the implementation of the ‘Smart Agenda‘ of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ozah revealed that the commissioner was considered worthy as the recipient of the inaugural official award of recognition as SMART Ambassador of the year 2017, for his commitment and sterling administrative leadership style. Ozah explained further that the award was also in recognition of the untiring efforts of the Commissioner in propagating the SMART Agenda of Okowa’s administration for the purpose of ensuring prosperity for all Deltans.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Ukah, appreciated the Indigenous Correspondents Chapel (ICC) members for their critical and objective approach in the dissemination of the activities, programmes and policies of government to the people in the state. He argued with uncommon passion that the indigenous chapel represents the local content of news in the state, adding that their reportage was devoid of sycophancy but the true vibrations of the grassroots.

Speaking on the many media awards to the Commissioner of Information and the media trend in the state and that of good governance, the chairman of Delta State NUJ Comrade Mike Ikeogwu observed that these awards did not come to him as surprise. He maintained that there are tested managers of information working in the Okowa administration.

Ikeogwu shared his sentiments :‘ The relationship between Chief Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Information, Delta State, with journalists, to the best of my ability is very cordial. We have never had any cause to regret having him this time around. Mr. Ukah is a man of so many parts. When you meet him in good mood you will experience the best of him in terms of reception, communication and humility. On the other hand, when he is under pressure, you will conclude that he is not a man to relate with. But having worked closely with him since I assumed office the NUJ chairman, Delta State Council, I can beat my chest to say that he relates well with journalists. Some journalists because of what they want to gain may have a different opinion. But for me I have my own approach to issues. If I have my way I will recommend him for re-appointment for he has defended the present administration with everything within his powers. Let me also say it here that Mr. Ukah is just one out of the many appointees that are in the communication arm of this government. Apart from Chief Ukah and Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, I know what others are doing. So the Commissioner for Information deserves commendation for astutely standing out in spite of challenges facing the communication world.‘

As for the local media as represented by the indigenous chapel, its chairman Comrade Barth Ozah said thus :‘The relationship between Ukah and journalists especially members of indigenous chapel is extremely cordial. He operates an open door policy, and ensures that journalists are given their due regards always. He is a goal between most of the journalists and other commissioners in the state. He responds to our inquiries with utmost respect and ensures that messages are passed appropriately on any press activities

The local media have been fairly treated by Ukah, he doesn’t discriminate. The only problem is that he has not done well in term of adverts. Community papers survive through adverts but there has not been a deliberate arrangement in ensuring that community papers and their journalists get adverts.‘

Ozah also believes that influence of the press in advancing the course of good governance cannot be glossed over. He explains further: ‘The press has always advanced good governance in the state. The press is saddled with enormous responsibilities in term of promoting good governance but unfortunately the society thinks little of how it can perform it roles. People expect much from the press but no one wants to support it. Be that as it may, the press will continue to promote the links between the government and the governed by ensuring that community needs are brought to front burner as well as interpreting the policies and programmes of government. The press in the state will continue to perform its roles of agenda setting, informing, educating and entertaining the masses. These are ways through which press can promote good governance in the state. ‘

On the press and good governance in Delta State, Mike Ikeogwu has these parting words: ‘ The press can advance good governance in Delta State by objectively reporting issues emanating from the state. Ensure that incisive investigation is carried out on every facet of our society. This will spur some agencies of government that are docile to rise to the challenge. State owned media houses propagating the activities of government should be given due attention to diligently carry out its statutory functions. Government must be open to receive constructive criticism. Politicians must appreciate that any story written either against or for them is to build a better society and not to fight or bring down anyone. Our community leaders must rise above primordial sentiments and say things the way they are. The press is part of our society, therefore must synergies with stakeholders at all levels to build a better society‘. In deed and in truth, the Information Commissioner is living up to his job description as a link between government and the people.