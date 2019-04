Thank you for signing N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill, Ebonyi NLC tells Buhari

The Nigeria Labour Congress, Ebonyi state Chapter has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the N30,000 new minimum wage bill into law.

Ebonyi NLC Chairman, Mr Leo Nkah, who spoke in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said Buhari has proved to be a caring leader.

It would be recalled that Buhari had on Thursday signed the N30,000 new minimum wage bill already passed by the National Assembly.

Nkah called for quick release of the minimum wage table to enable workers receive the new pay as quickly as possible.

Nkah, who is also, the President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ebonyi Chapter, expressed the hope that state governors would not hesitate to pay the new wage to their workers, since it was a collective agreement.

He also commended the national leadership of organised labour for their doggedness throughout the negotiation for the new national minimum wage.

Nkah stressed the need to continue the fight especially at the state level, to ensure that states adopt salary table released by relevant government agencies.