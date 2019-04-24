Teenager docked for stealing female pants in Ogun

An 18-year-old boy, Tasiu Shaibu, on Wednesday, appeared before an Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo, Ogun charged with stealing a lady’s pants.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a one- count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor Insp. Lawrence Balogun told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 20, 2018, at 1.30 pm at No.7 Baase Owe Compound, Okeiro area of Abeokuta.

Balogun said that the defendant allegedly stole a pant belonging to one Taiwo Oladipupo.

He alleged that the defendant removed the pants from the wall where they were spread and stuffed them into his pocket.

The prosecutor said the girl’s parent, who saw Shaibu steal the pants, raised an alarm which attracted neighbours and they apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police.

Balogun said that the offence committed contravened section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Olakulehin Oke granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety.

Oke ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must show evidence of tax payment to the state government.

He subsequently adjourned the matter until May, 3 for trial.