Teddy A goes emotional for Bambam at 30

Entertainer and former BBNaija house, Tope Adenibuyan popularly known as Teddy A has written an emotional note to celebrate his ‘girlfriend,’ Bamike Olawunmi (Bambam) on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

The duo were housemates on BBNaija Season 3, tagged ‘Double Wahala’ and have remained the only couple with `an intact’ relationship since the conclusion of the Reality Tv show.

He took to his Instagram and wrote: “Happy birthday to my queen, best friend, gossip partner, ride or die, business partner, personal adviser and cheerleader. We’ve been through a lot together, lord knows we have.

“In this world of fame and wanting to build an empire you’ve always got my back just like I’ve got yours.

“You’re the definition of beauty, substance, class, subtlety, eloquence, intelligence, intellect and maturity.

“You saw right through me when no one else did and till this day you still do. No matter how tough I act you always have my mumu button.

“You were termed fake and I remember telling you the world would eventually adjust, they would realize you were raised differently. I could go on and on but imma whisper the rest in your cute lil ears.

“Today you turn 30, a significant number. May you continue to grow in wisdom, great health, prosperity and abundant blessings, Happy birthday Queen B!”

During an episode of the Season 3 reunion show, anchor, Ebuka asked Teddy A how they had kept the relationship running.

He responded saying, “Honestly, I don’t know but I feel it’s more about how we feel about each other.

“We weren’t each other’s types and I didn’t like the fact that she carried the whole ‘I am a church girl’ attitude.

“As we spent time together, she saw what was in the inside and we have come to understand each other’s differences and respect them.”

Bambam is an entrepreneur and actress, she has featured in a couple of Nollywood movies and theatrical plays, including Bolanle Austen-Peters’ stage play, ‘Queen Moremi the musical’. (NAN)

