Tecno Launches Spark 3 Series with AI Technology

By Destiny Eseaga

Africa’s preferred smartphone maker, TECNO Nigeria has launched a new smartphone series, the SPARK 3, witnessed by Government representatives, dealers, celebrities and the media amongst others in Lagos, recently.

The phone maker noted that the latest device will make better pictures with bright and clear selfies as it comes upgraded with AI Technology to light up smartphone experience.

Welcoming guests, Brand Manager TECNO Nigeria, Luke Pan said: ‘ We are proud to announce the release of TECNO SPARK 3 series. Equipped with the latest AI Technology, the success of SPARK 3 is predicted to surpass that of its predecessors. SPARK 3 takes photography to a whole new level as it is a by-product of rigorous research of many human faces. Come and try SPARK 3 series, the AI Beauty Mode will blow your mind.’

Also speaking, PR and Strategic Partnership Manger, TECNO Nigeria, Jesse Oguntimehin said: ‘TECNO, as Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, is known for devices that provide premium experiences at a price and value that dwarf those of its closest competitors, so without a doubt, SPARK fans will be delighted to have and share experiences with the new SPARK 3 series’

In its customary way of giving back, TECNO mobile also kicked off the 3rd edition of its Light up Your Dream campaign through a feature short film that detailed the journey and achievements of previous winners. Announcing this, Deputy Marketing Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Atai Oguche mentioned that unlike previous editions, this year’s edition would produce seven millionaires who would be selected via online and offline platforms