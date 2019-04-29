ABUJA: The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, announced late last night that it has restored normal power supply to its Apo transmission substation that was engulfed in fire incident Sunday afternoon.

The fire outbreak engulfed the 132/33 kilovolts (kV) Apo transmission substation in Abuja being operated by the TCN.

But the statement by the company said. “TCN hereby states that it has restored normal power transmission through its Apo Transmission substation after a fire outbreak today at about 13:33hours, involving one of its 45MVA 132/33kV power transformers feeding AEDC’s 33kV feeders.

“The fire was put off by the combined efforts of the Federal, FCT and NNPC fire service. It is however still early for TCN to determine if the burnt transformer can be salvaged.

The statement signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs), TCN said that the fire resulted from a direct fault from one of Abuja Disco’s 33kV feeders which had a history of incessant trippings, the 33kV lacked protection.

READ ALSO: Lagos community protest over alleged ‘stolen’ transformer by IKEDC

Meanwhile, TCN is equally investigating possibility of transformer protection failure on its 45MVA power transformer. The 33kV feeder H13 circuit breaker and current transformer exploded while the 33kV outgoing transformer snapped causing the fire.

“TCN, however, noted that the Apo Transmission Substation has N-I redundancy and as such, power supply to all the areas that take supply from the substation through AEDC will not be affected by the incident.

“This is because the maximum load taken by AEDC from the burnt 45MVA transformer was 26MW.

“Meanwhile maximum load AEDC takes from the old 100MVA in the substation is 56.5MW while maximum load from the second 100MVA power transformer installed last year is 30.8MW. Both, however, can take at full capacity, a total of 160MW against the 86.5MW.

“Presently, TCN it is transmitting normal supply through the 2x100MVA 330/132kV and the second 45MVA 132/33kv power transformers in the substation.

“The company has equally loaded the 26MW from the burnt transformer into the 100MVA MBH transformer at the substation and is adequately supplying AEDC without load reduction.

” It is also working with the Abuja Electricity Distribution company to ensure that it now takes the load formally taken from the burnt transformer through the MBH 100MVA transformer.

“The company apologised for inconveniences to electricity consumers in the affected areas and noted that the issue of protection equipment is one that must be taken very seriously so that the stability of the nation’s network is not compromised.”

VANGUARD