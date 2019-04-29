Tax Default: Protest trails sealing of NDDC hqtrs

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – YOUTHS and women yesterday staged protest in Port Harcourt over sealing, since penultimate Monday, of the head-office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by Rivers State government for alleged N50 billion tax liability.

The commission has said the sealing of its office was being done in bad faith by the Rivers Internal Revenue Service, RIRS, but the revenue body maintains that it was acting in due process, backed by a court order.

The demonstrators blocked a section of busy Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, chanting songs in solidarity with the NDDC and the Federal Government over the development with placards screaming, “Leave NDDC out of Rivers politics, “NDDC is solely for development our region”, “We say no to unnecessary political interference in the affairs of NDDC”, amongst others.

Ronin Jaja, one of the protesters said, “From the little business we do here we take care of our family. The development clock is thicken already, let no one delay the development of our region because of politics.”

Another protester, Degi Tekena, “If Rivers no longer wants to host the commission, please, we have a place for the in Bayelsa. This is one commission that has been living up to it’s expectations, training and retraining our youths, creating employment, and other developmental programs in the Niger Delta”