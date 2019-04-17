Tanker crushes Okada rider to death in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

A tanker driver Wednesday, escaped being lynched by a mob in Ikorodu area of Lagos State after a commercial motorcyclist was crushed to death by the tanker.

The incident occurred at Itamaga area inward Ijede at about 9.30am when the tanker laden with fuel and the Okada journeyed inward Ijede.

Eyewitnesses’ account said the incident was caused by the potholes on Itamaga/Ijede road as both vehicles were trying to avoid the potholes after which the tragedy occurred.

The deceased Jemilu Sulaiman and a male passenger were said to be riding side by side the tanker when it meandered and the rider was crushed to death by the rear tyre.

Fortunately, the male passenger escaped unhurt and was full of appreciation to God Almighty.

The incident sparked violence in the area as co-riders and sympathisers rushed to the scene and to take charge of the situation by apprehending the tanker driver just as street urchins hijacked the situation by attempting to lynch the tanker driver and set the tanker ablaze.

When Vanguard visited the scene, people were running for their dear lives shouting on top of their voices and protesting that the tanker should not be set ablaze because of the content.

However, information got to Policemen from Area N and Igbogbo Division who rushed to the scene to put the situation under control.

Also, some chieftains of Okada riders association rushed to the scene to remedy the situation and calmed down the mob.

The matter was incident at Igbogbo Division just as the deceased family said they were not interested in court case and arrangement concluded to prepare the deceased for burial.

As at 2pm, vehicular and commercial activities were paused for a while until normalcy was returned to the area as the riders held various meetings.