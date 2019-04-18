Suspected armed robbers kill 1, injure others in Jigawa—Police

The Jigawa Police Command on Thursday, said suspected armed robbers shot dead one person and injured several others in Garin Maidawa village of Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bala Zama, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse, said the suspected robbers stormed the village at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

“It is true that early morning of today (Thursday), between 3 to 4 a.m. hoodlums attacked Grain Maidawa, a remote village under Fanisau.

“They went in there knowing fully that the police cannot be everywhere at the same time and because the hoodlums are also aware that the place is a very remote area.

“We don’t even have a police station in the area; they seized this opportunity to attack the area.

“They went and attacked the house of one prominent son of the area and wounded about five others,” Zama said.

Zama said though no arrest was made but that a team from the state’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SSARS)had been deployed to the area.

A resident of the area, Malam Shamuddin Usaini, told newsmen at Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital that the hoodlums operated for about 40 minutes, shooting at everyone in sight.

‘I think they came for a specific target because they went directly to the house of Alhaji Liman, who is cattle dealer.

“They came in at about 2:30a.m. We saw about 10 of them on foot carrying guns and sticks.

“They didn’t ask for anything, but they shot at everyone that came out to assist. In fact, if they saw the sign of torch light they shot at its direction.

“We’ve never witnessed this before; apart from local cattle rustlers,” Usaini said.

He added that the suspects allegedly shot dead one Muhammad Jinjiri after he came to assist Abdulkadir Saleh, who was the main target of the suspects.

Also commenting, Mr Muhammad Abdullahi, the Director Admin and General Services, Dutse Local Government Council, said the council received information of the incident with dismay.

Abdullahi assured that the council would offset the medical bills of all victims involved in the incident.

One of the victims, who happened to be the main target of the robbers was referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) as he sustained serious injury from the gunshots.

“The rest are here in Rasheed Shekoni and we will remain with them until when they recover.

“And all their medical bills will be taken care of by the council,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, the council had since called for emergency Security Meeting to discuss the issue with a view to forestalling future occurance.