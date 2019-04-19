Support Obaseki’s devt. agenda, Oba of Benin urges Edo civil servants

Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has charged the Edo State Head of Service and other top civil servants to continue to support the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to fast track development in the state.



The Oba made the call in his Palace in Benin City, during a courtesy visit by the Edo State Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Ebose Ehiozuwa.

According to the Royal Father, “I call on you to put in your best, be committed to service. I encourage you to put in your best and support the government to ensure development in the state. I call on you, the Head of Service, to talk to your people to be transformed, committed and develop positive attitude to work. We will continue to pray for you to be up and doing in supporting the transformation agenda of the Governor Obaseki-led administration in the state.”

He noted, “The door of the Palace is always open; feel free to come at any time when you need support, advice and prayers. We are ready to support you to enable you succeed in your new position as the Head of Service in Edo State.”

The Head of Service, Mr Ehiozuwa, said he was at the Palace to inform the Oba of his appointment as the new HoS in the state, noting, “I am here to inform you of my appointment as the new Head of Service of Edo State. Before now I served as both Permanent Secretary (PS) and Accountant – General for a period of nine years. I am here to seek for your blessings and support to enable me join hands with the governor to develop Edo State and take it to greater heights.”

He stressed his commitment to ensuring that civil servants work towards ensuring excellence in service delivery in Edo State, noting, “I am aware of civil servants’ attitude to work but I have promised the governor and the people of excellent service delivery in Edo State Civil Service. I have discussed with Permanent Secretaries and we have started working in this regard in training our people to address the issues and ensure efficiency.”