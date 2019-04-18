Street Project Foundation, AAAN-Women-in-Advertising partner on Digital Amazons

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Street Project Foundation, an organization committed to youth employment and cross-cultural dialogue through creative arts, has announced partnership with the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria’s,AAAN, Women-in-Advertising,WIA, on the launch of its new initiative, “Digital Amazons”.

NYSC to build digital literacy centre for corp members in Delta

Digital Amazons is a three-week capacity building programme for girls between the age of18 and 25 year old, who are exceptionally gifted in different areas of the Creative Arts.

The goal is to expose participants to latest digital skills that will prepare them for work in Advertising and the creative industry at large. Call for applications kicked off on 1 April, with the deadline fixed for 28 April. The first cohort is expected to run from scheduled to run from 13 -31 May at NG_HUB from Facebook, Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative, WIA Chairperson, Mrs. Tope Jemerigbe said: “We embraced this initiative by Street Project Foundation because it aligns with our objective to bring more women into our profession and improve their skill-sets.”

She added that WIA will provide resource persons, who are veterans in the Advertising industry, to facilitate sessions during the three-week training programme. Internship placements will also be offered to expose the young women to the world of work in Advertising. In addition, WIA will hold seminar and mentorship sessions with young women already involved in Advertising and Communication practice for every cohort of the Digital Amazons programme.

ProtectTheGirl Child campaign: Providing adequate access to justice, our mission — Philanthropist

The Founder and Lead Visionary of Street Project Foundation, Mrs. Rita Ezenwa-Okoro, explained that Digital Amazons was created in alignment with the foundation’s mission to facilitate opportunities for youth employment and enterprise development, using creative arts as a tool.

“Our partnership with AAAN-Women-in-Advertising is very strategic and timely. If we must raise a critical mass of female Creative Directors and Chief Creative Officers in the industry, intentional steps must be taken and Digital Amazons presents us with that opportunity to build the capacity of female creatives, through training and mentoring,” she said.