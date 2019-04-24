Stop playing God with Okowa, Deltans, Solomon tells Oshiomhole

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DIRECTOR-General of the disbanded Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, has told the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to stop playing God in the political arena, especially with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the politics of Delta State.

Solomon who spoke to newsmen in Asaba as part of activities to mark his 57th birthday anniversary, said Comrade Adams Oshiomhole must realise by now that who God blesses, no one can bring down.

“He should stop playing God with his vainglorious boastfulness, particularly as it affects Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the politics and peoples of Delta State. He can as well be a garrison commander in the APC, but he should not overstretch his luck and overreach himself in the process.

“God will continue to disappoint him in the affairs of Delta even as PDP is set to dethrone APC in his home state, Edo in the next round of elections”.

Solomon who is the immediate past Commissioner for works and one-time Deputy Speaker of the State House House of Assembly, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa won the hearts of Deltans through his good works, adding that Deltans stood firm for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP despite Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s boast and intimidation.

Solomon who is the Chairman of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, commended the media, Deltans and political stakeholders for their massive support which culminated in the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in office in the just concluded Gubernatorial elections in Delta state.

He said; ‘’I call you (Journalists) this evening to show appreciation as we seek for a stronger and more united Delta state. We need your partnership in Delta to ensure peace and stability capable of promoting socio-economic development- politically, economically, culturally and otherwise.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa performed very well in terms of promoting the needed infrastructural development, education and healthcare sector development and in his various youth oriented- programs such as YAGEP, STEP, PPSP and others geared towards youth development, empowerment and employment.

‘’Governor Ifeanyi Okwa is a promise keeper, Ekweme one of Africa has ended several agitations, distrusts, cry of marginalization amongst the ethnic nationalities of Delta state. He has delivered on the issues of development, equity, fairness and justice. He has performed by adhering to the section 14 of the constitution which bothers on welfare of citizens’’.

“Okowa’s second tenure will be full of resourcefulness, competence and trust which has endeared him to Deltans. He will create room for a more stronger, and ethnic unity across the three Senatorial districts as his acceptance cuts across opposition candidates who stepped down for him”.