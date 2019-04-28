Stop factionalising South East APC, stakeholders warn outside forces

By Dennis Agbo

STAKEHOLDERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the south east have warned forces outside the zone to stop causing divisions among members of the party in Igboland.

The party members have also risen in support of all members of the party from the zone, contesting for leadership of the ninth National Assembly.

They equally want President Mohammadu Buhari to use his second term to resist all pressures and do more Infrastructural and human empowerment projects in the zone.

The party zonal stakeholders made the resolutions when it met in Enugu on Saturday.

Among those who attended the meeting were Minister for Labour, Dr Chris Ngige; Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu; Senators Chris Adighije, Chris Nwankwo, Anthony Agbo and Andy Ubah.

Also in attendance were Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Nze Chidi Duru, Osita Okechukwu, Prof Ben Odoh, Hon Chike Okafor, among others.

In its communique, the National Vice Chairman of APC in zone, Hon Emma Enukwu said “The South East APC condemn in strong terms, undue interference and unwholesome meddlesome by forces outside the zone on the affairs of the zone of our great party aimed at factionalising the party.

“We call on members of our party from the zone to resist such and those causing divisions should understand the negative implication on the party.”

They set up contact and reconciliation committees headed by Ogbonnaya Onu and Emeka Nwogu, respectively, to further strengthen the party in the zone and consolidated on improvements in the party.