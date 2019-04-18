Step up measures to end rising cases of killings in Nigeria, CAN tells FG

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, has called on the Federal Government to adopt measures to stop the rampant and senseless killings in most parts of the country.

The CAN President spoke yesterday in Yola after donating relief materials to Internally Displayed Persons, IDP’s, at the Saint Theresa Catholic Cathedral, saying “ Security of lives and property is solely the responsibility of the Fedral government and as such all measures it deem necessary to end the bloodshed in the land must be put in place immediately. If there’s need for the federal government to seek foreign assistance to put to an end the menace of killings and kidnapping in the country will be applauded by all.

“There’s no reason for the Federal Government to continue to deceive Nigerians and propagating that the Boko Haram sects have been degraded, even as Madagali local government area of the state is still under the control of the sects.

“Even if the insurgency BOKO Haram is defeated and Other crimes resulting in the killings of Nigerians is on the increase, then we have to look inwards towards solving the problems of bandits, kidnapping, cultism, herdsmen attacks and other crimes that is ravaging the nation now”, the Can President advised.

Speaking on the Chibok girls, Pastor Ayokunle called on the Federal government to ensure their release from captivity especially Leah Shaibu, adding that the same method to secure the release of others should equally be applied for the remaining ones still in captivity.

Speaking on the rampant killings of innocent people by the police, Rev Samson Ayokunle said such culprits should be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“I want those liable for the killings of innocent people to be dealt with as enshrined in the constitution, since the victims they killed are not animals even so, there must be a reason for killing animals “.

He donated N500,000) cash, ,100 bags of maize, 60 bags of guinea corn, 10 bags of rice, 30 cartons of oil, and 30 cartons of Maggi to the aid of the IDPs.