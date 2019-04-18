Stakeholders urge FG to regulate quality of imported steel

Stakeholders in the metallurgical industry have called on the Federal Government to regulate and certify the quality of steel and other metal materials being imported into the country.

The stakeholders made the called in a communiqué issued after a two-day Second Nigerian Metallurgical Industry Stakeholders Forum (MISF) in Asaba on Thursday.

According to the communiqué, the government should through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) henceforth conduct the test to ascertain the quality of the products.

They also called for compulsory usage of a certain percentage of locally sourced materials for national projects.

They called for the passage of the Nigeria Metallurgical Industry Bill for effective regulation of the sector.

They urged the government to intensify regulations on the management of people, production processes and product application in the nation’s metal sector.

They also raised concern on the high cost of customs duties, import tariffs and double taxation in the industry.

They called for the upgrading of the Metallurgical Training Institution in Onitsha, Anambra to a degree-awarding institution.

They recommended that the Nigerian Metallurgical Industry Stakeholders Forum should be sustained in view of its inherent benefits to both stakeholders and government.

They, however, identified a lack of political will on the part of the government to enforce policies for the sector as a major challenge.

They listed others as inadequate and expensive power supply, the high interest rate on bank loans and lack of control over national industrial processes.