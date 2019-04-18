Stakeholders to Expect More Than Regular Banking as Access Bank Unveils New Logo

Stakeholders have been assured of bigger and better services as Access Bank officially unveiled its new logo on March 31, 2019. The new logo retains the trusted and global elements of Access Bank and incorporates the youthful and vibrant elements of Diamond Bank. It possesses the typeface, fonts and colours of Access Bank but also integrates colour palettes of both parties of the merger with the orange logo.

The new Access Bank’s promise of More Than Banking cuts across customers, employees and investors: providing businesses with access to trade opportunities and global markets; giving entrepreneurs the tools to build viable enterprises; providing investors with a larger market share and access to emerging markets; ensuring that employees have access to career progression and dynamism.

With a history of offering businesses, individuals and the financially excluded banking services that enable them live more prosperous and fulfilling lives, the bank is poised to help all customers achieve their dreams and access much more than regular banking. By integrating financial strength, risk management capabilities, innovative product offerings and exceptional customer service, Access Bank is geared to attain its vision to be the world’s most respected African bank.

Beyond the benefits of more ATMs, bank branches and products available to customers, every stakeholder in the bigger entity will enjoy increased partnership from a bank that expects them to dream bigger and aspire for more. Visit the website for more information on Access Bank’s product offerings and services. You can also get updates when you connect and follow the bank’s social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.