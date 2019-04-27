Stakeholders to discuss on petroleum sector reforms

Stakeholders in oil and gas will tomorrow in Lagos brainstorm on the way forward for the sector in terms of reforms and securing greater benefits for Nigeria and her citizens.

The event, organized by the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter (NNRC), a not-for-profit, policy institute that promotes reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector; and OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative (OAI), will take place at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

The programme is an off-shoot of the Development Dialogue Series (DDS) of OrderPaper Advocacy, a non-governmental organization focused on policy-related, especially legislative engagements that expand the frontiers of good governance and deepening of democratic practice in Nigeria.

It is being organized against the backdrop of the ding-dong affair between the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari on the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB) which was recently passed again by the former after an initial rejection by the latter.

In a statement signed by Tengi George-Ikoli, Program Coordinator, NNRC and Oke Epia, Executive Director of OAI on Thursday, the dialogue seeks to consider the economic, financial and social implications of not embracing reforms in the petroleum sector.

Additionally, it will determine ways to engage with the federal government on alternative reforms for the sector.