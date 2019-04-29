Breaking News
Translate

Sri Lanka: Catholic Church wants crackdown on Islamists

On 10:42 amIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

The Catholic church in Sri Lanka has said the government should crack down on Islamists “as if on war footing” in the aftermath of the Easter bombings.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the church may not be able to stop people from taking the law into their own hands unless the government conducts a more thorough investigation and prevents further attacks.
Sri Lanka, catholic
Graphic content / Sri Lankan hospital workers transport a body on a trolley at a hospital morgue following an explosion at a church in Batticaloa in eastern Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019. – A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on April 21, killing nearly 160 people, including dozens of foreigners. (Photo AFP)

The cardinal said he is not satisfied in the manner in which the government has carried out its investigations so far.

Cardinal Ranjith told reporters: “All the security forces should be involved and function as if on war footing.

“I want to state that we may not be able to keep people under control in the absence of a stronger security programme.

“We can’t forever give them false promises and keep them calm. (We ask the government) to implement a proper programme in order that the people don’t take the law into their own hands.”

Rwanda: One genocide among many

More than 250 people were killed when seven Islamist suicide bombers blew themselves up, targeting worshippers in three churches and in three luxury hotels.

The victims included at least 40 tourists who were having breakfast at the hotels.

Two other suicide bombers died by triggering blasts – one to avoid capture by the police, and another at an inn he was staying.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility, and investigators are looking into the extent of their direct involvement with the local radicalised Muslims who carried out the attacks.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.