Speakership: Gbajabiamila’s camp woos John Dyegh for Deputy Speaker

It’s an act of desperation-Bago campaign organization

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-To successfully executes his ambition to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is now making moves to reach out to Hon. John Dyegh.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Tuesday last week endorsed him as its preferred choice for the office.

The lawmaker hails from Lagos State, southwest geopolitical zone.

The endorsement is however against the wishes of other aspirants such as Hon. Mohammed Bago and Dyegh who hail from the north central.

Bago, a three-time lawmaker from Niger State is Gbajabiamila’s main challenger outside Dyegh.

Both men are contesting the zoning to the southwest which they said was at variance with the principle of equity, justice, and fairness the party preaches.

No sooner had the party adopted Gbajabimila than Dyegh formerly declared his ambition to run for the same office.

He is a Christian member-elect from Benue State.

Outside him is Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, a Christian from Adamawa State, northeast.

The duo is the only northern Christians in the race for the speakership.

Vanguard gathered that the consideration for Dyegh is to weaken the momentum Bago’s campaign was gathering amongst his colleagues and to also give the house leadership a religious balancing in the event that Gbajabiamila emerges the Speaker.

Gbajabimila’s endorsement has rather become a controversial one which may have necessitated the need for Christian deputy.

Bago’s camp is however not perturbed by the moves to break into the north central.

The spokesman of the campaign organization, Hon. Victor Ogene who described the move as an act of desperation stated that the quest for the Speakership remained unassailable for his principal.

He said it was a genuine aspiration for the people of north central zone in order to address the issues of equity, justice, and fairness.

“The quest for north central to get the speakership remains unassailable. We are no asking for it out of pity.

“We are saying that effort even if not rewarded must be acknowledged and so far all the issues we put out there, none has been controverted, that is the need for justice, equity, and fairness in the distribution of offices along the 6 geopolitical zones.

“For us, we see it as a desperate act to buy into the north-central and weaken their legitimate aspiration for the first position”, he said.