SOW&G gives free health test

Save Our Women and Girls, SOW&G has said that it is saddled with the responsibility to give women within Lagos communities health tips and free medical test.

Speaking, Ambassador Unyime-Ivy King from SOW&G Foundation said, SOW&G stormed Sangotedo area, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos with the aim of ensuring that women are in goof health condition.”

According to her, only a healthy woman can build her home, adding that the level of awareness on practices are inimical to the health of the family, and could result in long term health problems.

On her part, the representative of United Nations, UN and Knowledge Assistant of UNIC, Lagos, Mrs Bolanle Olumekor sensitized the women on gender equality.

She encouraged the women to ensure their female children are given equal opportunities as the male children. Olumekor also tasked women not to just marry them out at early ages according to traditional dictates.

For Dr Tolu who gave the health tips, focused on how to deal with the day to day harmful things that people do and think are helpful to their health.

Examples of such practices, she noted are how women handle scissors, put the feet or arm of their children inside fire thinking they are teaching them the lessons of life.

She lamented that some women use urine to wash their eyes during any eye challenge.

She said: “Urine is a waste product from the body, therefore it’s wrong and more harmful to the person.

She, therefore taught the women simple things they could do to take care of diarrhea at home. She said women can use gari and water to treat some minor diarrhea at house.

“Hand washing is very very important, washing your hands alone can prevent more than fifty percent of the illness that one could encounter,” she said.