Sojiii tops iTunes music chart with debut single, Tombo

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Fast rising singer, Alvin Tolani Osungade, a.k.a Sojiii, has grown from an up and coming artiste to become a music sensation to reckon with both in Africa and in diaspora- Canada, America and Europe; as he has been topping music charts since he released his official debut single ‘Tombo’, accompanied by an exotic visual, shot in Canada by Seed Visuals.

Co-produced by Fresco Rhodes, the song topped music charts for 7-straight days after its debut on iTunes and apple music chart in the first week of release; a great record achieved for the first time by a contemporary afro-beats artiste based outside the continent and in Canada.

The song also made it to the number 3 spot on Top Ten Nigerian Music hosted on the beat 99.9fm Lagos.

Just few months ago, Sojiii signed a record deal with AMG (AY Media Group), a Canadian based record label and Media Company and today, he is enjoying the spotlight of mainstream media and a fast growing fan base spread across several continents.

According to the CEO of AY Media Group, Imole-Ayo Ade-Tumi Adeosun, the label’s goal is to discover young talents from Africa, develop them into world class entertainers cum music exports and Sojiii is the first beneficiary of this plan and AMG’s flagship artiste.

“As more talents are about to be launched with AMG platform, we will like to announce that AMG newly signed Nest Json, aka Daddy J, in March 2019, and his dropping his anticipated single ‘Pere’, sometime in April 2019. AMG is different from all other labels due to the fact that everyone under the label is treated like family and the artistes are not restricted in any way, enabling them to reach their highest potential”, he said.

