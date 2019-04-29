Skipping breakfast bad for your heart

By Sola Ogundipe

If you think breakfast isn’t the most important meal of the day, you need to think again.

Researchers in a new study found the risk of heart-related death rises dramatically for persons who skip breakfast.

Compared to people who always ate breakfast, those who say they never did had a 87 percent higher risk of dying from heart-related causes, according to the study that tracked the health of thousands of people for two decades.

The odds for stroke, in particular is especially elevated if people always skip breakfast. Such individuals had more than three times the odds of fatal stroke, compared to people who said they always ate in the morning.

Skipping breakfast is such a toxic habit for many reasons.

Most notably, skipping breakfast might lead insulin sensitivity — a hormonal factor that’s linked to obesity and diabetes and might also affect other hormonal processes that could help raise blood pressure and cholesterol.

Nutrition experts say it’s healthier to eat something soon after rising in the morning.

Researchers tracked the death rates of 6,550 persons aged 40 to 75, and found that about 16 percent said they ate breakfast either “never” or “rarely.”

Always skipping breakfast raised the odds for death from any cause by 19 percent, the study found, and by 87 percent for deaths tied to heart events such as heart attack or stroke.

The findings published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology couldn’t prove cause and effect but it was recommend that choosing a nutritious breakfast with whole-grain cereals, fruits, nuts and high-quality protein is best.