Shakarasquare’s Festac Fitness Walk 3 powered by Poweroil

Walking has been identified medically and socially as the best, least expensive and most broadly acceptable form of physical activities as it is rarely associated with any injury and easily adopted by people of all ages. With an understanding of the importance of healthy living and community bonding, SHAKARASQUARE in conjuction with Ontogenny Media presented the third edition of the annual FESTAC FITNESS WALK with the aim of raising awareness on healthy living, community bonding, environment development and social networking among participants.

This year’s walk which featured a Nollywood Super actor, Bolanle Ninilowo a.k.a. Nino was funfilled. The 5km walk started from FHA field 23 roads, Festac with high-end individuals, celebrities and the general public who walked in their thousands to the end point, the famous Festival Mall.

The event which featured high-end individuals like the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Engineer Valentine Buraimoh, members of Amuwo Odofin Local Government council, Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Medical Association, Federal Housing Authority, Nigerian Police Force and other notable individuals in Festac Town and Amuwo Odofin.

Festac Fitness Walk 3 was powered by Power Oil, Nigeria’s No 1 cooking Oil. Power Oil is known for No cholesterol and No Transfat and healthy Oil for a Healthy Family. They preach healthy living messages which include regular exercises and healthy meals also educating individuals to regularly listen to their heart.

Other sponsors include: Zenith bank PLC, Leadway Assurance,CAR45,Paramount Healthcare,Lasena Mineral water,MIKANO,Office everything,BROLL,Festival mall,Shoprite stores,Silverbird Cinemas,so yummy.

The green-themed event featured mass walk, fitness challenge, dance competitions and comedy.

In his remark, The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Engr Valentine Buraimoh thanked the organisers and the sponsors for the good initiative, promising to always support the program which is geared towards a stronger sense of community ownership and healthy living.

Also speaking, The CEO of Shakarasquare, Prince Obinna Ude, reiterated his commitment to the promotion of healthy living and fostering community pride amongst the residence of Festac and Amuwo Odofin in general.

In the same vein, The Sponsorship Manager of Toleram Products maker of Power Oil said that the company is very proud to be associated with ‘Festac Fitness Walk’.

According to him ”Power Oil is on a quest to a healthy living’ hence the collaboration with shakarasquare in this year’s Festac Fitness Walk.”

Festac Fitness Walk is an annual event geared towards healthy living, a stronger sense of community ownership, social networking and community development.