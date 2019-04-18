Shakarasquare holds Festac Fitness Walk 3

Walking has been identified medically and socially as the best, least expensive and most broadly acceptable form of physical activities as it is rarely associated with any injury and easily adopted by people of all ages. With an understanding of the importance in healthy living and community bonding, Shakarasquare in collaboration with Ontogeny Media presents the third edition of the annual FESTAC FITNESS WALK aimed at raising awareness on healthy living, community bonding, environmental development and social networking among participants.

The event will be anchored by MC PROF while Nollywood superstar Bolanle Ninalowo aka Nino as special guest appearance

The 5km “mobile” fun filled inspiring Saturday morning walk scheduled for the 20th of April 2019 from 7.00am – 10am will have high-end individuals, celebrities and the general Festac public walk in their thousands under uniformity along major roads around the Festac metropolis to the ending point at Festival Mall under maximum security in meeting the projects objectives, create an on the spot solution to a community challenge and entertain participants all under the glare of the media.

However, Shakarasquare publication noted that the benefits of the walk include stronger sense of community ownership, promoting healthy living, promoting healthy living, social networking, fostering community pride and development.

Also, it listed its partners as Amuwo Odofin LGA, Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Medical Association Federal Housing Authority (FESTAC ZONE), The Nigerian Police Force, Area E, Festac