The Senate has asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to supply relief materials to the victims of recent Taraba, Benue border clashes.

This followed a Point of Order raised by the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, by Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP-Taraba).

The Senate also urged the Nigeria Police Force(NPF), to complete the building of barracks, almost abandoned at the border of affected towns of Tiv and Jukun of the two states, for effective policing.

Presenting the lead debate, Sen Bwacha said, hinted that the Tivs and Jukuns had been living together harmoniously together for over ten years but regretted that hoodlums took advantage of the insecurity in the land to cause mayhem in the area.

He said: “the Tivs and Jukuns have been known to have lived together over 10 years in peace though, they have had some disagreements as usual of agrarian farmers.

“But the insurgents in the Nigerian parlance called Herdsmen used the situation to perpetrate violence to further engage in their criminal activities like kidnapping among others.

“This sad event which has claimed 30 human lives preceded the Easter celebration”.

Contributing, Sen. Barnabas Gemade(SDP-Benue) said that five mercenaries were arrested during the unfortunate incident.

He said, “I rise to support the motion and letters in its entirety. For the past eight years, we had lived in peace following serious mediations.

“The military, who were able to quell the tragic violence arrested five mercenaries, which means the terrorists are taking everything in control to perpetrate crimes.

“When people were engaged in the ceremony, youths who were engaged and dumped by politicians were ready in hands as tools.

“But the arrest of the mercenaries showed that the military is working. They have done the appreciable job in the North East and, should do the feat in Benue-Taraba conflict borders,” he said.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, put the prayer to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted

