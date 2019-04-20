By Chancel Sunday

School Teachers: The chairman of Elohim City, a community in Bomadi local government area, Delta state, Mr Timiebibo Abiye, has said that people of his community contributed money to hire teachers to teach pupils in Elohim City Primary School.

The community chairman disclosed this at a meeting organized by Ijaw Community Peace and Development Organization (ICPDO) at Bomadi, headquarters of the council area, over the weekend.

He lamented that the state of pupils in the state government-owned primary school was pathetic.

He further disclosed that the school had only two teachers, that is, the headmaster and one other teacher.

He said, “there are no teachers in our community primary school to teach our children; It is only the headmaster and one other teacher in the whole school.

“Our children are indeed suffering as there are no government teachers posted to the school to inculcate requisite knowledge in our children.

“The community was forced to take the issue upon itself by hiring four teachers to teach pupils in the school.

“We had to plead with these four teachers to help the community bear the responsibility with a meagre ten thousand naira monthly stipend.

“I want to use this medium to call on the Delta State Ministry of Education to look into this issue with all seriousness.

“We are indeed crying aloud, we are lamenting to the authorities concerned to do something very quickly to bring succour to our school”.

