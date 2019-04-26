Satumari v Ndume: Tribunal fixes May 1, for pre-hearing

The Borno National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Nyanya, would on May 1, commence pre-hearing in a petition filed by Malam Kudla Satumari.

Satumari, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is challenging the declaration of Sen. Mohammed Ndume, of All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the Borno South Senatorial District poll on Feb. 23.

Joined as respondents in the petition are; the APC and INEC.

Mr Mike David, Secretary of the tribunal, told journalists that the tribunal, presided over by Justice Peter Kekemeke, fixed May 1, for the pre-hearing after the respondents replied to the petition and filed relevant processes.

In the petition dated March 15, with a number, EPT/BO/SEN/1/2019 and made available to journalists, Satumari averred that the election was marred by corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

He, therefore, sought the order of the tribunal for cancellation of the election; and for INEC to conduct a fresh election for the Senatorial District within 90 days.

Ndume, in his reply to the petition, also made available to newsmen, denied most of the allegations in the petition.

In his reply filed on April 10, he averred that the said Borno South Senatorial election was free and fair and not marred by irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act…

He also demanded that the petitioner provide concrete proof, in accordance with the law, the veracity of the petition.

Ndume claimed he would prove during trial that the petition was defective, incompetent and lacked compliance with the Electoral Act.

Journalists reports that the tribunal relocated its sitting from Maiduguri to Abuja, following approval by the president of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

The tribunal received a total of seven petitions.

