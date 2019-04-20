Salesboy docked for allegedly stealing N1.3m from employer to play bet9ja

Lagos – The police on Thursday arraigned a 21-year-old salesboy, Wareez Hammed, in a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N1.3 million from his employer to play bet9ja.



Hammed, a resident of Dopemu area of Lagos, is charged with theft.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 18, 2018, at No. 37, Adebiyi Ayopo str., Dopemu-Agege, Lagos.

He told the court that the defendant was employed by the complainant, Mr Omotosho Akeem, as a sales boy in his building materials warehouse.

Oriabure alleged that the defendant had been stealing money realised from the sales and placing bets on bet9ja platform.

He said that the defendant in the last two months, stole a total of N1.3 million from the proceeds of sales.

When he was questioned by the complainant, the prosecutor aid that the defendant apologised and later tried to abscond with some more money.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) prescribes a seven-year jail term for the offence of stealing from one’s employer, upon conviction.

Magistrate Oluwatoyin Ojuromi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that both sureties must be gainfully employed with their addresses verified by the court.

Ojuromi also ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 27 for mention. (NAN)