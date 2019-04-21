Sale of 9mobile: We urge stakeholders to remain calm

By Emeka Aginam

EMTS has re-assured it customers to remain calmed, stating that the news reports claiming that Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the sale of EMTS to Teleology Nigeria Limited. were misleading.

According to the company in a statement at the weekend, the Federal High Court in Abuja did not nullify the sale of EMTS, adding that the court on 1st April 2019 had made an order for parties to maintain status quo as at April 25, 2018.

“As at the said date, 9mobile was not a party to the suit before the court. The action before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court is not about the sale of EMTS (9mobile) but rather, the transfer of the license even without locus standi.

“EMTS has however appealed the order and also sought an injunction pending appeal at the Court of Appeal”, EMTS said in the statement.

Clarifying the recent reports, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, 9mobile, Ore Olajide said, “The sale of 9mobile to Teleology Nigeria Limited has not been nullified. The court made an order to maintain status quo as at April 25, 2018 when EMTS was not a party to the suit and we have appealed the ruling as well as sought an injunction pending appeal at the Court of Appeal”.

“EMTS hereby assures our subscribers and all stakeholders to remain calm as matters are under control and we are working with our team of legal counsels to follow through as deemed necessary.

“EMTS remains focused on providing best in class telecommunication services to its subscribers and will provide necessary updates in due course”, EMTS, added in the statement.