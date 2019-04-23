Road Rage: Driver stabs another motorist 15 times for honking horn

A motorist has been jailed for 16 years after a bout of extreme road rage. Flynn Prevost, 60, stabbed a fellow driver, 37, multiple times after he honked his horn at him on a road in Epping, Essex, last September.

The victim suffered injuries to the face, neck, head, and back after being knifed 15 times and was left with life-changing injuries. Prevost then calmly got back into his car and drove off, leaving his victim fighting for life. He denied attempted murder but was found guilty and jailed last week at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Detective Constable Stephen Baker said: ‘This was a brutal attack on a man whose life has significantly changed as a result of a stranger’s shocking actions.

“Flynn Prevost is a violent individual whose unwarranted, excessive and disproportionate attack left the victim fearing for his life simply because Prevost took umbrage to the victim sounding his car horn in response to his dangerous and aggressive driving.

“Whilst this can’t change the mental or physical trauma the victim has to endure every day following the attack, I hope this sentence brings some sense of justice to him with the knowledge that this violent individual has been jailed for his appalling actions.,” Metro reported.

Vanguard