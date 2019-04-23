RNDA blasts ex-militants over protest against NDDC MD

By Emma Amaize

WARR1- THE Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, Tuesday, warned ex-militants, who carried out a protest, last week, against the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Professor Nelson Brambaifa, describing them as “disgruntled criminally minded and misinformed people that have lost their place in the genuine agitation by Niger Delta.”

Leader of RNDA, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonebi, aka Obama, who spoke after a meeting of unit commanders of the group and coalition of other nine militant groups in Benin River, Delta state, asserted, “The so-called phase Three and Five ex-militants are directionless, hence they embarked on a journey for selfish gains designed by their corrupt sponsors.”

Ezonebi alleged that some satanic and corrupt leaders feeding fat on the funds meant for the development of the region through NDDC used the protesters, who have have contributed nothing to genuine agitation the neglected people of the region to cause distraction.

“It is high time we put a stop to senseless protests against the acting MD and we say that this should not repeat itself again, otherwise the RNDA with the coalition of the nine militant groups in the creek will be left with no option than to smoke out the cowards and their corrupt minded sponsors.

“RNDA will be forced to declare them wanted and tag them as enemies to President Muhammadu Buhari- led APC federal government and also enemies to the Niger Delta region,” the group stated.

The group noted, “We are very pleased with the genuine efforts, policies and programmes of President Buhari- led federal government towards the development of the Niger Delta region and reorganization of the NDDC.”

His words, “RNDA wishes to commend the acting Managing Director of the NDDC for the proper utilization of the available little resources in the Commission within these three months which- has helped in addressing most of the developmental challenges affecting the oil rich long neglected region.”

“This is the first time an elder statesman full of integrity, technocrat and man, who is not there to acquire wealth, become a governor, federal minister and senator has been appointed to manage the NDDC board.

“RNDA and the coalition of the nine militant groups, which accepted ceasefire with the Federal Government in 2016 and have sustained the existing peace in the creeks of the region, warn the so-called the non- existent and self- acclaimed ex- militants to withdraw from their kangaroo protest,” he said.