Revealed! See 7 ISIS members responsible for Sri Lanka bombing

On 5:41 pmIn Foreign, News by Victor OgunyinkaComments

It is no longer news that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka bombing that left over 300 people dead and several others.

Faces of the ISIS terrorist that bombed Sri Lanka

The deadly terrorist group has revealed the portraits of those that masterminded the attack, with their faces covered.

Imam Mohamad Tawhidi posted the photos of the killers on his verified Twitter account, with caption: “#BREAKING: ISIS release a portrait photo of the seven terrorists responsible for the #SriLankaBombings standing in a row. Also, notice the 8th terrorist standing behind the second one from the right.”

