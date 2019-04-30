Revealed! Jilted lover boy who killed family of eight was an ex-convict

Dayo Johnson Akure

AN ex-convict Deji Adenuga who set ablaze the eight family members of his estranged girlfriend, Titi Sanumi has been arrested by police detectives in Ondo state.

Report had it that the suspect was one of the inmates that escaped at Olokuta prison during the 2013 prison break. He was sentenced to death 2012 after killing his wife

The suspect had set the one room where the family of his girlfriend were sleeping ablaze killing five while three other family members died few days after at the Trauma hospital in Ondo town.

He set eight members of his girlfriend ablaze in the early hour of last Tuesday following a frosty relationship with the girlfriend.

READ ALSO: No plans to relocate NGMC to Abuja – NNPC

The girlfriend escaped by whisker as she did not return to the house the night she severed her relationship with the suspect

Police image maker Femi Joseph confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect was arrested in ljebu- ode, Ogun state.

Police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested after a tip-off and was undergoing interrogation

The girlfriend Titi according to family members is in shock since the incident happened.

Sources said that the suspect was jailed and after his release entered into a relationship with Titi.

The girlfriend it was learnt got wind of his past deeds and decided to opt out of the relationship.

Irked by the development, the suspect decided to take revenge by silencing her and all family members.

The suspect would soon be paraded and arraigned in court for murder.

VANGUARD