Resurrection of Jesus Christ has brought victory to mankind — Cleric

Rev Canon Michael Olorundare of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Amje, on Easter Sunday urged the Christian world to rejoice that the resurrection of Jesus Christ has brought victory to mankind.

Olorundare made the assertion in his Easter message tagged: “Christ has Risen” in the church during the sermon in which he took his bible reading from 1st Corinthians 15 verse 17.

“And if Christ does not rise, your faith is vain, ye are yet in your sins. His death and resurrection have brought us victory and therefore we are victorious.

“By the reason of Jesus Christ resurrection which we are celebrating today, we have victory over the world, sickness, battles of life, challenges, and defeats.

“And the bible made it clear that anyone who believes in him and the power of his resurrection will not die but have everlasting life,” he said.

He added that Easter is a period observed annually by Christians to remind themselves that Jesus paid the price with his blood and set mankind free from the slavery of sin.

The Cleric prayed that the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ will resurrect every dead thing and situation in the lives of believers and nation at large.

Olorundare charged Christians to strive in their daily living and live above sin in order to enjoy benefits attached to the death and resurrection power of Jesus Christ.