Former president Goodluck Jonathan has told his former aide, Reno Omokri to show more respect to President Muhammad Buhari, Reno Omokri has revealed on his verified twitter handle.

Vanguard recalls that the former president Jonathan was defeated by President Buhari in 2015, and called Buhari to congratulate e him, to the chagrin of many. An act that has earned him respect in the international community.

Omokri, however, has since become a regular critic of the Buhari’s government.

In a tweet, Omokri commended the former president, saying he has never met a man has humble as Jonathan. According to Omokri, Jonathan asked him to stop his attacks on Buhari

I just don’t know how God created @GEJonathan. I have never met a man, whether Pastor, Imam or Pope, with as much humility as former President Jonathan. He called me and appealed to me to show more respect and kindness to @MBuhari. Would Buhari do that to him or Obj or IBB?

