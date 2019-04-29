Remain apolitical, focus on ideals of founding fathers, group urges Ohaneze

Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), a pan-Igbo political pressure group, has urged Ohaneze Ndigbo and its affiliate wings to remain apolitical to function effectively in the Igbo socio-cultural space.



The President of NUF, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, made the appeal in a statement made available to a journalist in Enugu on Monday.

Chukwudum noted that Ohaneze, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, was drifting away from the ideals of its founding fathers.

He noted that the recent interference of Ohaneze Youth Council (OYC) on the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) leadership was misguided.

According to him, OYC does not have any right to tell APGA members how they would run their party affairs both in leadership and administration.

“This is the time for us, Ndigbo, all over the world to call Ohaneze and its wings to order; as things are already going out of hand.

“NUF is raising this alarm so that the group should stop using Ndigbo for political interest.

“We all know what happened before 20l9 President Election where Ohaneze leadership endorsed the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without the consent of prominent Igbo sons and daughters as well as nobles.

“That is why we must call them to order for them to know their function as a purely socio-cultural group,’’ he said.

VANGUARD